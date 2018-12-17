×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Big Breakthroughs Seen in Below-the-Line Categories

As major studio films get more awards love, their artisans are enjoying the limelight more than ever

By
Peter Caranicas

Deputy Editor

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
RYAN GOSLING as Neil Armstrong in First Man, directed by Oscar®-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle (La La Land).
CREDIT: Daniel McFadden

Is 2018 an anomaly, or is it a harbinger of things to come?

The awards derbies of recent years have seen a predominance of indie films at the expense of big studio features — resulting in a slate of Oscar contenders devoid not only of genuine blockbusters but also of more modest mid-budget crowd-pleasers. This has dampened the ratings of the Oscars telecast, much to the consternation of the Academy.

But this year feels different, with studio pics including “Black Panther,” “First Man” (pictured above) and “A Star Is Born” definitely in the running.

And along with this rise in the fortunes of studio pictures, many artisans who have worked on them — from cinematographers to costume designers to visual-effects supervisors — are seeing their projects attain a new level of acclaim and respect.

But before the distribution of the top prizes Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre, these artisans will have to run the gauntlet of the guild awards in January and February, competing for multiple trophies at events organized by such Hollywood stalwarts as the American Society of Cinematographers, the Art Directors Guild and American Cinema Editors — where they’ll be judged by their peers.

Related

Of course, success in this arena is no guarantee of an Oscar win, or even a nomination. Nonetheless, guild nods are fairly good prognosticators of what’s to come from the Academy, so everyone will be watching those races.

Many other questions remain. Could “Roma” helmer and DP Alfonso Cuaron be nominated in both categories, and will that film overcome its limited theatrical distribution window to join the other contenders on an equal footing? Will the director/DP duo of Barry Jenkins and James Laxton both score nominations for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” the way they did with “Moonlight?”

Could Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” garner accolades not usually showered upon stop-motion works, realizing a breakthrough for the genre? And what about films with lackluster reviews such as “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.” Can they surmount pundit opinions and gain recognition from artisans purely for their crafts merits? And will the music-heavy offerings vying for trophies this year — “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Mary Poppins Returns” — be acknowledged below the line for more than just their tunes?

And what about past winners repeating their successes? From DP Linus Sandgren (“First Man”), who won an Oscar for his work on “La La Land,” to editor Chris Dickens (“Mary Queen of Scots”), who got the prize for “Slumdog Millionaire,” and composer Michael Giacchino (“Incredibles 2”), winner for “Up” — many contenders could receive a second or third trophy to grace their mantelpieces.

And — finally — in this dawning era of #MeToo, to what extent will peers and voters recognize the burgeoning number of women and people of color with major impact in the below-the-line community? They include cinematographer Rachel Morrison, production designer Hannah Beachler, costume designer Ruth Carter, composer Terence Blanchard, costume designer Marci Rodgers and editor Joi McMillon.

Suspense, suspense.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Artisans

  • RYAN GOSLING as Neil Armstrong in

    Big Breakthroughs Seen in Below-the-Line Categories

    Is 2018 an anomaly, or is it a harbinger of things to come? The awards derbies of recent years have seen a predominance of indie films at the expense of big studio features — resulting in a slate of Oscar contenders devoid not only of genuine blockbusters but also of more modest mid-budget crowd-pleasers. This [...]

  • Ryan Murphy - Outstanding Directing for

    Ryan Murphy to Be Honored by Costume Designers Guild

    The Costume Designers Guild has selected Ryan Murphy as the recipient of its distinguished collaborator award. The producer will be honored at the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The distinguished collaborator award honors individuals who demonstrate “unwavering support” of costume design and creative partnerships with [...]

  • 'Captain Marvel' and 'Bird Box' receive

    ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Bird Box’ Score Multiple COLA Awards

    With the 2018-2019 awards season barely out of the gate, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” (pictured above), set for release in March, has already staked a claim in the 2019-2020 race by racking up a couple of trophies at the California On Location Awards. Additionally, Netflix’s “Bird Box,” in limited release and streaming starting Dec. 14, [...]

  • Visual Effects Studio Digital Domain to

    Visual Effects Studio Digital Domain to Open New Location Studio in Montreal

    Visual effects studio Digital Domain has announced the addition of its ninth location with the opening of a new shop in Montreal. The unit joins the eight existing Digital Domain offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad. Digital Domain Montréal will open in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood on March [...]

  • Aquaman 2018

    Morocco Lures Filmmakers With Geography, History and Incentives

    At the confluence of Berber, Arabian, and European cultural influences, the North African nation of Morocco boasts a long and sunny Atlantic coastline, the soaring and snowy peaks of the Atlas Mountains, and legendary cities such as Fez and Marrakesh that offer urban landscapes suggestive of eras ranging from Biblical times to the modern age [...]

  • Dynasties BBC

    Bristol Is Home to Production Companies Known for Global Wildlife Projects

    Bristol, two hours west of London and known by toon enthusiasts as the home of Aardman Animations, also happens to be the world center of wildlife filmmaking and home to the top producers, directors and camera pros creating the influx of natural history shows that continue to grow ever more popular on TV screens around [...]

  • Queen of Scots Hair and Makeup

    'Mary Queen of Scots' Hair, Makeup Artist Gave Substance and Style to Battling Queens

    Jenny Shircore has done the makeup and hair of several queens over the years: Cate Blanchett in “Elizabeth” and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (she won an Oscar for the former) and Emily Blunt in “The Young Victoria.”  In fact, she had to be convinced to do it again for Saoirse Ronan’s Queen Mary and Margot Robbie’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad