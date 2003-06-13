You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Music Man’

The year in telepics

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Producing partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, fresh off their best pic Oscar win for the hit tuner “Chicago,” may just hoof up another trophy come Emmy time for their adaptation of the 1962 musical “The Music Man.” The duo’s production banner, Storyline Entertainment, already stands 53 noms high.

Toplining Tony-winning thesps Matthew Broderick and Kristin Chenoweth, the ABC telepic drew a modest aud but critics credited the update for its lavish production value and choreography (courtesy of Kathleen Marshall, sister of Rob).

Broderick’s perf wasn’t a carbon copy of Robert Preston’s professor Harold Hill — but that was the point. “Matthew is not Robert,” points out director Jeff Bleckner, who has worked on four projects with Zadan and Meron. “But that was one of the big selling points of doing the show. And I think he pulled it off.”

“Matthew made Hill more subtle, he made him funnier, he made him more touching, and he made the love story work much more than it’s ever before,” Zadan adds. “If you’re going to simply repeat the original, why do it?”

More TV

  • Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird

    Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media

    Producing partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, fresh off their best pic Oscar win for the hit tuner “Chicago,” may just hoof up another trophy come Emmy time for their adaptation of the 1962 musical “The Music Man.” The duo’s production banner, Storyline Entertainment, already stands 53 noms high. Toplining Tony-winning thesps Matthew Broderick and […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "101 (Auditions)" -

    'American Idol' Reboot Recap: Who Are We Kidding? It's All About Katy Perry

    Producing partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, fresh off their best pic Oscar win for the hit tuner “Chicago,” may just hoof up another trophy come Emmy time for their adaptation of the 1962 musical “The Music Man.” The duo’s production banner, Storyline Entertainment, already stands 53 noms high. Toplining Tony-winning thesps Matthew Broderick and […]

  • Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson Interview:

    Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson 2006 Interview: 'He Confessed to Murder'

    Producing partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, fresh off their best pic Oscar win for the hit tuner “Chicago,” may just hoof up another trophy come Emmy time for their adaptation of the 1962 musical “The Music Man.” The duo’s production banner, Storyline Entertainment, already stands 53 noms high. Toplining Tony-winning thesps Matthew Broderick and […]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon; group

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Daryl and Company Get Bogged Down in a Swamp (SPOILERS)

    Producing partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, fresh off their best pic Oscar win for the hit tuner “Chicago,” may just hoof up another trophy come Emmy time for their adaptation of the 1962 musical “The Music Man.” The duo’s production banner, Storyline Entertainment, already stands 53 noms high. Toplining Tony-winning thesps Matthew Broderick and […]

  • Katie Couric Olympics

    Katie Couric Leads Discussion on What It 'Means to be a Muslim Today' at SXSW

    Producing partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, fresh off their best pic Oscar win for the hit tuner “Chicago,” may just hoof up another trophy come Emmy time for their adaptation of the 1962 musical “The Music Man.” The duo’s production banner, Storyline Entertainment, already stands 53 noms high. Toplining Tony-winning thesps Matthew Broderick and […]

  • The Scientology Cross is perched atop

    Scientology Unveils Network Launch Set for Monday

    Producing partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, fresh off their best pic Oscar win for the hit tuner “Chicago,” may just hoof up another trophy come Emmy time for their adaptation of the 1962 musical “The Music Man.” The duo’s production banner, Storyline Entertainment, already stands 53 noms high. Toplining Tony-winning thesps Matthew Broderick and […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - NYC Auditions. (ABC/Eric

    Lionel Richie Is the 'Adult in the Room' on 'American Idol'

    Producing partners Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, fresh off their best pic Oscar win for the hit tuner “Chicago,” may just hoof up another trophy come Emmy time for their adaptation of the 1962 musical “The Music Man.” The duo’s production banner, Storyline Entertainment, already stands 53 noms high. Toplining Tony-winning thesps Matthew Broderick and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad