ABC makes ‘House’ call

Net officially orders 13 segs of Hart's skein

ABC has picked up the Kevin Hart-led laffer “The Big House” — this time for real.

Twentieth Century Fox TV and Imagine TV actually thought they had received an order last month, when ABC flew the show’s cast to New York and told producers it was on the schedule (Daily Variety, May 14).

Oops. Turns out ABC execs got a little ahead of themselves. Show didn’t make the fall cut after all, and Hart and company left New York scratching their heads.

Until Thursday, that is. As long expected, Alphabet web officially ordered 13 episodes of the sitcom for midseason.

“Big House” stars Hart as a Malibu man who loses his fortune and is forced to move in with his eccentric working-class relatives. Stephen Engel exec produces, as well as Imagine’s David Nevins and Brian Grazer.

“Kevin Hart is a break-out star in this show, and he’s only gotten bigger in the 10 months since we first started developing it,” Nevins said. “This is a great show for ABC in particular. It totally feels like the kind of shows they’re succeeding with.”

Pickup brings Imagine’s tally of new shows for next season to three, including the Alicia Silverstone drama “Miss Match” for NBC and Fox laffer “Arrested Development” (both co-productions with 20th Century Fox TV).

