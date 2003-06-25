You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Laplace digs 'Mina'

Veteran Argentine actor Victor Laplace’s second shot at directing, social drama “La Mina” (The Mine), has wrapped lensing.

Nestor Romero is producing the $400,000 project, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Laplace and Enrique Cortes.

Pic concerns an aging miner who refuses to accept the economic and social decline of his fellow villagers.

Laplace toplines the film, which is set for release later this year. Jean-Pierre Noher (“The Motorcycle Diaries,” “Valentin”) and Norman Briski (“The Impostor,” “The Cross”) co-star.

