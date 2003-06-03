‘Oleander’ wins youth prize at fest

“White Oleander,” a U.S./German production starring Michelle Pfeiffer and directed by Peter Kosminsky, won the jury’s youth prize at the 43rd Zlin Film Festival, which wrapped Saturday.

“The Flying Classroom” by German director Tommy Wigand won the children’s film prize.

Over 35,000 visitors saw 232 films from 34 countries is what is billed as the world’s oldest children’s film fest.

Peter Ustinov received the Lifetime Contribution Award in recognition of his films and his work with children’s charity UNICEF, the festival’s part-ner. Czech animator Bretislav Pojar also won a Lifetime Contribution Award in acknowledgement of his numerous films for children and youth.

