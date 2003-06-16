Italo crix choose trio of pix

ROME — A trio of films shared honors at the Italo film critics’ 58th Nastri d’Argento awards held Saturday, on the closing night of the 49th Taormina BNL Film Festival.

Helmer Ferzan Ozpetek’s “Facing Windows,” Gabriele Muccino’s “Remember Me” and Gabriele Salvatore’s “I’m Not Afraid” tied for trophies in the country’s oldest film awards.

“Windows,” a thoughtful love-triangle set in working class Rome, is the account of a woman helping an aging man suffering from memory loss. Pic took story, actress (Giovanna Mezzogiorno) and song.

“Remember Me,” a multi-layered view on modern Italo-bourgeois family and social values, took awards for supporting actress (Monica Bellucci), producer (Domenico Procacci of Fandango) and screenplay.

Helmer Gabriele Salvatore’s “I Am Not Afraid” tells the story of a boy who discovers a child hidden in a hole near the village where he lives. Pic won for director, supporting actor (Diego Abatantuono) and Cinematography.

Related Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

Ozpetek and Muccino’s films are close box office rivals with “Windows” grosses approaching e10.5 million ($12.5 million) to “Remember Me’s” $11.8 million.

Roberto Benigni’s 2002 B.O. hit “Pinocchio” took honors for music.

Directof of a foreign film was awarded to Roman Polanski for his Oscar winner, “The Pianist”

Close to midnight in the candle-lit 2,000-year-old Greco-Roman theater, a special award was dedicated to the memory of comic Alberto Sordi, who passed away in February.

And the winners are . . .

Director: Gabriele Salvatores, “I Am Not Afraid”

New Director: Maria Sole Tognazzi, “Passato Prossimo”

Producer: Domenico Procacci, “The Embalmer,” “Remember Me,” “Maximum Velocity”

Story: Ferzan Ozpetek and Gianni Romoli, “Facing Windows”

Screenplay: Gabriele Muccino and Heidrun Schleef, “Remember Me”

Actress: Giovanna Mezzogiorno, “Facing Windows,” “Ilaria Alpi: The Cruelest of Days”

Actor (tie) : Neri Marcore, “The Heart is Elsewhere,” and Gigi Proietti, “Febbre da cavallo 2 — La Mandrakata”

Supporting Actress: Monica Bellucci, “Remember Me”

Supporting Actor: Diego Abatantuono, “I Am Not Afraid”

Cinematography: “I Am Not Afraid”

Sound: “El Alamein”

Art Direction: “Gangs of New York”

Costumes: “L’importanza di chiamarsi Ernest — Ma che culpa abbiamo noi”

Editing: “The Embalmer,” “Maximum Velocity”

Music: “Pinocchio”

Song: “Gocce di memoria” from”Facing Windows”

Directof of a Foreign Language Film: Roman Polanski, “The Pianist”