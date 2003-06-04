Carrey pulls off heist for Columbia

Columbia plans a fall start for a remake of the 1977 comedy “Fun With Dick and Jane,” to star Jim Carrey.

Barry Sonnenfeld will direct and Brian Grazer will produce.

Original Col pic starred George Segal and Jane Fonda as an upper middle-class couple who turn to pulling heists to pay the bills. It was adapted from a novel by Gerald Gaiser.

Penning the update is Peter Tolan, who wrote “Analyze This” and “America’s Sweethearts.”

The original pic was directed by Ted Kotcheff and produced by Daily Variety editor-in-chief Peter Bart with Max Palevsky.

Carrey and Sonnenfeld recently were teamed to make “Lemony Snicket” for Paramount, but Sonnenfeld ankled the project, along with producer Scott Rudin.

Grazer and Carrey worked together on the 1997 hit “Liar, Liar” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” both for Universal.