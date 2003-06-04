You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Carrey pulls off heist for Columbia

Update teams helmer Sonnenfeld, producer Grazer

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Columbia plans a fall start for a remake of the 1977 comedy “Fun With Dick and Jane,” to star Jim Carrey.

Barry Sonnenfeld will direct and Brian Grazer will produce.

Original Col pic starred George Segal and Jane Fonda as an upper middle-class couple who turn to pulling heists to pay the bills. It was adapted from a novel by Gerald Gaiser.

Penning the update is Peter Tolan, who wrote “Analyze This” and “America’s Sweethearts.”

The original pic was directed by Ted Kotcheff and produced by Daily Variety editor-in-chief Peter Bart with Max Palevsky.

Carrey and Sonnenfeld recently were teamed to make “Lemony Snicket” for Paramount, but Sonnenfeld ankled the project, along with producer Scott Rudin.

Grazer and Carrey worked together on the 1997 hit “Liar, Liar” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” both for Universal.

More Film

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    Columbia plans a fall start for a remake of the 1977 comedy “Fun With Dick and Jane,” to star Jim Carrey. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct and Brian Grazer will produce. Original Col pic starred George Segal and Jane Fonda as an upper middle-class couple who turn to pulling heists to pay the bills. It was […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    Columbia plans a fall start for a remake of the 1977 comedy “Fun With Dick and Jane,” to star Jim Carrey. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct and Brian Grazer will produce. Original Col pic starred George Segal and Jane Fonda as an upper middle-class couple who turn to pulling heists to pay the bills. It was […]

  • Black Panther

    China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

    Columbia plans a fall start for a remake of the 1977 comedy “Fun With Dick and Jane,” to star Jim Carrey. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct and Brian Grazer will produce. Original Col pic starred George Segal and Jane Fonda as an upper middle-class couple who turn to pulling heists to pay the bills. It was […]

  • SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    Columbia plans a fall start for a remake of the 1977 comedy “Fun With Dick and Jane,” to star Jim Carrey. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct and Brian Grazer will produce. Original Col pic starred George Segal and Jane Fonda as an upper middle-class couple who turn to pulling heists to pay the bills. It was […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    How 'Blockers' Brings a Feminist Twist to the Prom Sex Comedy

    Columbia plans a fall start for a remake of the 1977 comedy “Fun With Dick and Jane,” to star Jim Carrey. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct and Brian Grazer will produce. Original Col pic starred George Segal and Jane Fonda as an upper middle-class couple who turn to pulling heists to pay the bills. It was […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

    Columbia plans a fall start for a remake of the 1977 comedy “Fun With Dick and Jane,” to star Jim Carrey. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct and Brian Grazer will produce. Original Col pic starred George Segal and Jane Fonda as an upper middle-class couple who turn to pulling heists to pay the bills. It was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad