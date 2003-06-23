You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Broadway' to unspool

The American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater will host a special preview screening of Rick McKay’s docu “Broadway: The Golden Age” Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. On camera interviewees include Angela Lansbury, Charles Durning, Shirley MacLaine, Stephen Sondheim, Carol Burnett and Alec Baldwin. McKay and special guests will participate in a Q&A after the screening.

