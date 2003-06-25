You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Leguizamo’s ‘Undefeated’ at Latino fest

Forster, Miller, Collins co-star in HBO Films feature

Actor John Leguizamo’s directing debut, “Undefeated,” will have its world premiere July 22 as the opening-night film of the fourth annual New York Intl. Latino Film Festival.

Leguizamo stars in the pic as a boxer from Queens navigating a tough path between the seductive trappings of his newfound celebrity and his roots as a poor first-generation Puerto Rican-American.

Robert Forster, Omar Benson Miller (“8 Mile”) and Clifton Collins (“Traffic”) co-star in the HBO Films feature, which bows July 26 on cable. HBO is planning a splashy dance party at Gotham’s recently refurbished Copacabana for the title’s Latino fest bow.

Closing-night feature at the event, which runs through July 27, is Cyn Canel Rossi’s “Rhythm of the Saints,” about a mystical Latina beauty from Washington Heights. Pic premiered in competish at Sundance this year.

Also screening will be Sundance honoree “Quattro Noza” by Joey Curtis; Michael Trolajian’s “Bought and Sold”; Jim Mendiola’s “Speeder Kills”; and Nelson Denis’ “Vote for Me.” Gregory J. Corrado’s “Minimal Knowledge” and Joseph Menendez’s “Hunting of a Man” will have their New York premieres at the fest.

For the full fest lineup, visit www.nylatinofilm.com.

