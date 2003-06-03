Piracy fears lead to shift in Metallica bow

Knowles, Eminem, 50 Cent disc preems upped

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elektra Records has moved up the release date of Metallica’s new album, “St. Anger,” from June 10 to Thursday in order to battle the proliferation of illegal copies.

And on its heels, Columbia will issue Beyonce Knowles’ solo debut “Dangerously in Love” on June 24 instead of the previously set July 8.

They are the third and fourth significant albums to see release dates shifted to battle piracy; discs by Eminem and 50 Cent were moved up recently by several days.

An Elektra spokesman said it was a rare exception to standard release policy and that the members of Metallica endorsed the move. “St. Anger” is Metallica’s first studio album in six years. Album includes a live performance DVD as well.

Today the band will launch a DVD Treasure Hunt at Metallica.com, through which fans may search online for Metallica performances.

To enhance the value of the CD, the disc also includes a special digital access pass granting entry to a vault of unreleased live performances by the band.

Metallica will kick off the North American leg of its Summer Sanitarium Tour, featuring Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit, Deftones and Mudvayne, on July 4 in Pontiac, Mich.

Knowles, meanwhile, will preview songs from her album on the June 14 pay-per-view TV special “Ford Presents Beyonce Knowles, Friends & Family, Live From Ford’s 100th Anniversary Celebration in Dearborn, Michigan.”

More Scene

  • Vida S1 2018 Starz

    Starz Introduces 'Vida' and 'Sweetbitter' to SXSW With Sensory House Experience

    Elektra Records has moved up the release date of Metallica’s new album, “St. Anger,” from June 10 to Thursday in order to battle the proliferation of illegal copies. And on its heels, Columbia will issue Beyonce Knowles’ solo debut “Dangerously in Love” on June 24 instead of the previously set July 8. They are the […]

  • The lights are set up for

    CNN's Great Big Story Comes to SXSW as 'Safe Refuge' From News

    Elektra Records has moved up the release date of Metallica’s new album, “St. Anger,” from June 10 to Thursday in order to battle the proliferation of illegal copies. And on its heels, Columbia will issue Beyonce Knowles’ solo debut “Dangerously in Love” on June 24 instead of the previously set July 8. They are the […]

  • Love Simon Alexandra Shipp Nick Robinson

    'Love, Simon' Stars Say Gay Teen Romance Will Save Lives

    Elektra Records has moved up the release date of Metallica’s new album, “St. Anger,” from June 10 to Thursday in order to battle the proliferation of illegal copies. And on its heels, Columbia will issue Beyonce Knowles’ solo debut “Dangerously in Love” on June 24 instead of the previously set July 8. They are the […]

  • 'Gringo' film premiere

    David Oyelowo Explains How 'Gringo' Adds to America's Immigration Conversation

    Elektra Records has moved up the release date of Metallica’s new album, “St. Anger,” from June 10 to Thursday in order to battle the proliferation of illegal copies. And on its heels, Columbia will issue Beyonce Knowles’ solo debut “Dangerously in Love” on June 24 instead of the previously set July 8. They are the […]

  • 'The Death of Stalin' film premiere

    Armando Iannucci Says Trump Presidency Parallels 'The Death of Stalin'

    Elektra Records has moved up the release date of Metallica’s new album, “St. Anger,” from June 10 to Thursday in order to battle the proliferation of illegal copies. And on its heels, Columbia will issue Beyonce Knowles’ solo debut “Dangerously in Love” on June 24 instead of the previously set July 8. They are the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad