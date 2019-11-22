Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Halsey. Camila

Year of the Woman

At the American Music Awards, Taylor Swift brought Misty Copeland, Post Malone brought Ozzy, Halsey brought her doppelgänger, and Lizzo brought her bad self.

By

Top Stories

Magazine Two stack
Get the Magazine
The most trusted provider of news and information to the entertainment industry.
Subscribe Today

Trending

Inside Variety

Spotlight

Have A Tip? Let Us Know! Submit a Tip

Reviews

Video

Dirt

Photo Galleries

Lizzo Halsey Billie Eilish AMAs

The Wildest Looks from the 2019 American Music Awards 2019
10 Directors to Watch: Greta Gerwig

Oscars 2020: The Early Contenders for Best Director
Oscars 2020: The Early Contenders Animated

Oscars 2020: The Early Contenders for Animated Feature Film
Joker

Oscars 2020: The Early Contenders for Best Picture

Variety's Innovate Summit presented by PwC

Leaders debate how they hope to succeed with today’s explosion of entertainment options – from the growing esports popularity to multiplying streaming services.
Register Now

Confirmed Speakers

  • SCOTT STUBER
    HEAD OF NETFLIX FILMS
  • CHUCK LORRE
    CREATOR
  • VICKY COLF
    CTO | Warner Bros. Pictures

TV

Film

Awards

Digital

Music

Dirt

Politics

Gaming

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad