At the American Music Awards, Taylor Swift brought Misty Copeland, Post Malone brought Ozzy, Halsey brought her doppelgänger, and Lizzo brought her bad self.
In the spirit of fairy-tale revisionism, this inventive Disney sequel reunites the cast to explore how challenging “ever after” can be.
Tom Hanks channels Mister Rogers in a movie about how the legendary kids’ TV host saves a magazine writer and could maybe save us all.
Chadwick Boseman is the most interesting thing about this intense cop movie from “Game of Thrones” director Brian Kirk.
Mark Ruffalo plays the lawyer who took on the Dupont chemical company in Todd Haynes’ gripping fight-the-power corporate exposé.
Netflix’s “The Crown” is now in a world where Queen Elizabeth II and royals are out of step with the times and increasingly aware of it.
“Mad About You” stayed itself, for worse and better; by the standards of the modern reboot, that’s accomplishment enough.
“Dollface’s” vision of friendship and its aesthetic of goofy quirk feels that worst thing for a would-be viral hit: Late.
“The Mandalorian” is a grim Western of a show that’s less concerned with capturing the magic of “Star Wars” than roughing it up a bit.
This hit London musical about Tina Turner, starring Adrienne Warren, takes Broadway by storm.
The musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken gets a starry, but small-scale Off Broadway revival starring Jonathan Groff.
Brian Cox (“Succession”) takes over from Bryan Cranston in Robert Schenkkan’s follow-up play to his Tony-winning “All the Way.”
“Almost Famous” fans get their backstage pass renewed via a stage musical adaptation in San Diego that feels familiar and refreshing.
Coldplay’s new double album “Everyday Life” revels in experimentation, but falls short of its effort to be deep.
The Pharrell Williams-produced “Hyperspace” is the best thing Beck has done since “Morning Phase.”
For her first album since her husband’s death, Dion goes straight for the heart in some songs, but slums in EDM in others.
Kanye West’s unfocused and frustrating “Jesus Is King” contains flashes of inspiration — divine and otherwise — but that’s all.