Viceland’s ‘Rise’ Director on Documenting Dakota Access Pipeline Protests: ‘It Wasn’t Just a News Story’

Michelle Latimer, who directed the Viceland documentary series “Rise,” along with Sarain Carson-Fox and Jaque Fragua stopped by the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher’s during the Sundance Film Festival.

There, Latimer talked about her experience watching the Standing Rock movement grow from a handful of people to tens of thousands.

“We were the first mainstream media to be on the ground [at Standing Rock] when there were only 20 people at the Sacred Stone camp,” Latimer explained. “We were in and out of Standing Rock for six months. So it wasn’t just a news story for us.”

Up Next All Videos

Post A Comment 1

Recently Added

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Sarah Jessica says:
    February 8, 2017 at 1:16 am

    It’s not too late, help stop the Dakota Access Pipeline.
    Native Nation March T-shirt
    Native Nations March on Washington, upcoming #nodapl march Tshirt.
    Will you stand with standing rock sioux tribe? This T shirt for you to join next rally on Washington.
    Buy and Make your Donation for #StandingRock
    For requested people, we recently relaunch our inspiration
    campaign:https://teespring.com/native-nation-march-t-shirt

    Reply
ad