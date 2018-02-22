Vera Wang Discusses Dressing Sharon Stone, Golden Globes Blackout at Runway to Red Carpet

Vera Wang discussed breaking into fashion, dressing Sharon Stone at the Oscars, and the future of the red carpet during the inaugural Runway to Red Carpet luncheon on Tuesday, hosted by Variety, Women’s Wear Daily, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The designer said her big break came when she dressed Stone in the 1990s.

“We met through this young woman and we made a pact that if she ever got to the Oscars and if I was lucky enough to still be in business, I would want to dress her,” Wang said. That became a reality on the 1993 awards circuit for her film “Basic Instinct.” “It was one of those insane moments where it was the right girl in the right dress at the right time,” she added.

Wang also spoke about the Golden Globes red carpet blackout in support of the #MeToo movement, for which she dressed Meryl Streep.

“What was so amazing about the Golden Globes was that it was all our industries put together,” she said. “It wasn’t just fashion, it wasn’t just the world of entertainment, of TV and film, it wasn’t just music; it was everybody coming together with a common goal.”