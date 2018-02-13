You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Three Billboards' Star Abbie Cornish Explains What's 'Really Beautiful' About Working With Frances McDormand

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” director and screenwriter Martin McDonagh and stars Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, and Darrell Britt-Gibson attended the Variety Screening Series presented by FilmStruck to talk about their Oscar-nominated film.

Rockwell, Cornish, and Britt-Gibson all showered praise on star Frances McDormand, who’s up for the best actress prize (and widely seen as a frontrunner) at the Academy Awards.

“What’s beautiful about Frances is she’s so involved in what she’s doing and she’s so there. And so much work has led up to that, and the same to be said of you,” Cornish said, pointing to Rockwell. “So much work leads up to that moment that that moment does become free, you know? And that’s really beautiful about working with someone like Frances.”

