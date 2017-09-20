Recently Added
-
Greta Gerwig on ‘Lady Bird’: Sacramento Hasn’t ‘Been Given Its Proper Due in Cinema’
-
Sterling K. Brown Compares Second Emmy Win to Childbirth
-
Gary Oldman Compares Winston Churchill Transformation in ‘Darkest Hour’ to ‘Running a Marathon’
-
Jim Carrey Opens Up About Struggling to Find Himself Again After Portraying Andy Kaufman
-
Jane Goodall on the ‘Extraordinary Feeling’ of Watching Documentary on Her Life for First Time
-
Alexander Payne Discusses His First Foray Into Fantasy With ‘Downsizing’
-
Why Alicia Vikander Chose Swedish Drama ‘Euphoria’ as Her Producing Debut
-
‘The Florida Project’ Star Bria Vinaite Initially Thought It Was a ‘Sick Joke’ When Director Reached Out to Her
-
Variety Critics Debate the Hottest Films in Toronto 2017
-
James Franco Reveals ‘Room’ Star Tommy Wiseau’s One Criticism of ‘Disaster Artist’
-
‘Chappaquiddick’ Star Jason Clarke Had a Boat Day With Ted Kennedy Years Ago
-
Sally Hawkins on Starring in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’: ‘I Can Retire Now’
Lord, these people are out of touch. I can guarantee you that childbirth is nothing like winning some acting award.