Sterling K. Brown Compares Second Emmy Win to Childbirth

Sterling K. Brown discussed, the morning after his historic win, what his second consecutive Emmy victory means to him, what’s in store on “This Is Us” Season 2, and how his role as Randall Pearson on the NBC hit drama has changed his career.

“Both of them, you’re sort of in a haze as you’re going through the whole thing. I can say that it doesn’t get old,” he said during Variety‘s cover shoot. “It feels brand new each time. I kind of think of it the way when women talk about having children, and they say that each pregnancy is different, each delivery is different. They’re all special, but each one is its own thing.”

 

  1. Mollie says:
    September 21, 2017 at 3:30 am

    Lord, these people are out of touch. I can guarantee you that childbirth is nothing like winning some acting award.

    Reply
