SEE MORE: Awards: The Contenders

Sarah Jessica Parker Says ‘Sex and the City’ ‘Wasn’t Intentionally Empowering’

Although people often regard “Sex and the City” as empowering, at its core, Sarah Jessica Parker said the series was about love.

SEE MORE: Awards: The Contenders

“I don’t think that empowerment was a word that was ever used once on our set, in a writer’s room, among the female actors,” Parker said in a conversation with Michelle Pfeiffer during Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series.

The interview will air in its entirety on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” Season 6, presented by Shutterstock, which premieres June 13 on PBS SoCal.

Up Next All Videos

Post A Comment 3

Recently Added

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. MichaelE says:
    July 11, 2017 at 3:17 am

    Fellas just watch this sexy babe https://www.xvideos.com/video28517217/stefaniejoy_from_hotbabescams.com_fucked_by_machine

    Reply
  2. Dear Lady Blogger says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I love Sara Jessica Parker. I have grown up into this show. Always thought it was a great show to watch whenever there wasn’t anything else on

    Reply
  3. Ellie says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I’ve never understood why SATC would be considered empowering. A bunch of eomen in their thirties have a lot of sex with a lot of different men, SJP wears silly clothes and spends money she doesn’t have on incredibly expensive silly shoes.

    I wouldn’t think a show about men doing the same things would be empowering.

    Reply
ad