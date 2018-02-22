Runway to Red Carpet Event Celebrates Fashion's Ability to Promote Change

Variety, the CFDA, and WWD’s Runway to Red Carpet event, sponsored by Karma Automotive, may have been meant to highlight fashion’s role in the entertainment industry, but it was another event that was the talk of the day — the Golden Globes, which kicked off the movement of attendees dressing in black to express their support for the Time’s Up initiative.

“I think that what was so great about the Golden Globes was that it was a time when we all united, and we showed what we stood for,” Lea Michele said. “This was a way for everyone to show what they stand for, all together.”

Designer Vera Wang echoed Michele’s sentiment during a conversation at the luncheon.

“[The Golden Globes] were all our industries put together,” Wang explained. “It wasn’t just fashion in its silo, it wasn’t just entertainment…and it wasn’t just music. It was everybody coming together coming with a common goal. And I think sometimes, although we are so influential in culture globally — all of these industries — sometimes I do think they think of us as all glamorous, all fun, and maybe sometimes frivolous. When we can raise that kind of power and awareness…it was very, very moving.”