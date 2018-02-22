Shay Mitchell, Cristina Ehrlich and More Share Their Fashion Tips: 'It's Not About Trends'

At the inaugural Runway to Red Carpet luncheon on Tuesday, hosted by Variety, Women’s Wear Daily, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America, celebrities and stylists including Angela Sarafyan, Diane von Furstenberg, Shay Mitchell, Cristina Ehrlich, Daya, Ashley Madekwe, Law Roach, and Kacy Hill shared their top fashion tips.

“The most important thing is to always try to connect to what your taste and what your style is,” said Ehrlich. “I’ve been doing this job for a very long time, and I always say that it’s not about trends. It’s about what feels genuine to you, and so I think for women out there, it’s just, really kind of hone in on what the look is you’re trying to go for, and less is more.”

“I want to just have fun with fashion,” Mitchell shared. “I don’t want to be so serious about it. I want to have fun and feel confident in what I’m wearing.”