Rolling Out the Oscars’ Red Carpet

Turning Hollywood Boulevard and a tourist mall into the world’s hottest red carpet takes a minor miracle of logistics. Variety visited with the Oscars’ associate producer for arrivals and pre-show, Joe Lewis, about the huge transformation he oversees, and teases what might be different on the red carpet coverage in 2015.

