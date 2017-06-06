SEE MORE: Awards: The Contenders

Oprah Winfrey on ‘Color Purple’ Role: I’ve Never Wanted ‘Anything as Much Again’

Oprah Winfrey never wanted anything more in her life than a part in the film adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

The star of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” talked to “Westworld’s” Thandie Newton about her breakout film role in the 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning tale.

“I always wanted to be an actress. I never wanted anything in my life more than I wanted to be in ‘The Color Purple,'” Winfrey revealed. “And have never allowed myself to want anything as much again.”

And before she launched her now-famous book club, Winfrey bought and distributed multiple copies of Walker’s novel.

Ironically, as much as she wanted to be an actress, Winfrey actually secured her talk show while filming “The Color Purple.”

The interview will air in its entirety on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” Season 6, presented by Shutterstock, which premieres June 13 on PBS SoCal.

