Millie Bobby Brown on the Time She Auditioned for ‘Logan’ in Front of Hugh Jackman

Millie Bobby Brown wasn’t fazed when she auditioned in front of Hugh Jackman for “Logan.” In fact, the 13-year-old actor considers it her best audition.

Brown discussed how she prepared to audition in front of Jackman and director James Mangold during in an interview with Evan Rachel Wood as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. She read for the role of Laura Kinney, also known as X-23, the little girl in “Logan.”

“I was like, ‘It’s going to be amazing, I’m going to really prepare,’ and I sat in my room reading the lines,” she said. “Honestly, for me, I felt so — I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”

The interview will air in its entirety on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” Season 6, presented by Shutterstock, which premieres June 13 on PBS SoCal.

