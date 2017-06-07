SEE MORE: Awards: The Contenders

Michelle Pfeiffer Opens Up About Tackling ‘Daunting’ Role of Ruth Madoff in ‘Wizard of Lies’

Michelle Pfeiffer talked to Sarah Jessica Parker about her role as Ruth Madoff in HBO’s “The Wizard of Lies” — her first time playing a real-life figure.

“It was really daunting,” she said. “It wasn’t until after I had committed to it that it occurred to me that I was playing a real person and it was the first time that I had ever done that, and somebody who had already been through so much tragedy, and I knew was somewhere in the world trying to heal. And I knew this was probably the last thing in the world she would want. Of course, I thought, ‘Can I get out of this?’ And I felt horrible and I couldn’t because I had made a commitment.”

The interview will air in its entirety on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” Season 6, presented by Shutterstock, which premieres June 13 on PBS SoCal.

  1. Aerial Drone Florida says:
    June 7, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Always enjoy hearing about the actors side of the story.

    Reply
