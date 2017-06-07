Recently Added
-
Actors on Actors: Sarah Jessica Parker and Michelle Pfeiffer (Full Video)
-
Michelle Pfeiffer Opens Up About Tackling ‘Daunting’ Role of Ruth Madoff in ‘Wizard of Lies’
-
Michelle Pfeiffer on Being Most Recognized for ‘Scarface,’ ‘Catwoman’
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Says ‘Sex and the City’ ‘Wasn’t Intentionally Empowering’
-
Actors on Actors: Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor (Full Video)
-
‘Big Little Lies’ Inspired Nicole Kidman to Stand Up Against ‘Homogenized Storytelling’
-
Ewan McGregor Reflects on Watching His Directorial Debut Flop at the Box Office: ‘That Changed Me’
-
Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor Remember Absinthe-Fueled ‘Moulin Rouge’ Parties
Always enjoy hearing about the actors side of the story.