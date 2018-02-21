You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video

Margot Robbie, Guillermo Del Toro Name
Margot Robbie, Guillermo Del Toro Name

Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, and More Name Filmmakers That Inspire Them

Oscar-nominated artists — including Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, Kumail Nanjiani, and Allison Janney — revealed filmmakers that inspire them as part of Variety’s Screening Series presented by Filmstruck.

Robbie says she admired Goldie Hawn growing up. “I love her physical comedy,” Robbie says. “She’s so charismatic on screen.”

Alfred Hitchcock was one of del Toro’s biggest influences, while Nanjiani says del Toro is one of his favorite directors.

“The Big Sick” co-writer Emily V. Gordon chose Spike Lee. “I like anything that causes me to shift my perspective on the world,” she says.

 

More Variety Screening Series

  • Margot Robbie, Guillermo Del Toro Name

    Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, and More Name Filmmakers That Inspire Them

    Oscar-nominated artists — including Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, Kumail Nanjiani, and Allison Janney — revealed filmmakers that inspire them as part of Variety’s Screening Series presented by Filmstruck. Robbie says she admired Goldie Hawn growing up. “I love her physical comedy,” Robbie says. “She’s so charismatic on screen.” Alfred Hitchcock was one of del […]

  • Three Billboards VSS

    'Three Billboards' Star Abbie Cornish Explains What's 'Really Beautiful' About Working With Frances McDormand

    Oscar-nominated artists — including Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, Kumail Nanjiani, and Allison Janney — revealed filmmakers that inspire them as part of Variety’s Screening Series presented by Filmstruck. Robbie says she admired Goldie Hawn growing up. “I love her physical comedy,” Robbie says. “She’s so charismatic on screen.” Alfred Hitchcock was one of del […]

  • Bryan Fogel Says 'Icarus' Will Help

    Bryan Fogel Says 'Icarus' Will Help People Understand 'Our Current Political Situation'

    Oscar-nominated artists — including Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, Kumail Nanjiani, and Allison Janney — revealed filmmakers that inspire them as part of Variety’s Screening Series presented by Filmstruck. Robbie says she admired Goldie Hawn growing up. “I love her physical comedy,” Robbie says. “She’s so charismatic on screen.” Alfred Hitchcock was one of del […]

Most Popular

  • Guillermo del Toro Oscars Win Variety

    Guillermo del Toro on Alejandro G. Inarritu’s Advice for Oscar Night

    Guillermo del Toro is the third Mexican filmmaker to win the best director Oscar, and he so happens to be close friends with the two helmers that share that honor, Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro G. Inarritu. During his morning-after cover shoot with Variety, del Toro revealed the advice Inarritu gave him ahead of the big night. “Alejandro […]

  • Mark Hamill - credit: Gavin Bond/AUGUST

    Mark Hamill on His Trump Tweets and Who Could Play Young Luke Skywalker

    In Variety’s new “Talk of Fame” video series, Mark Hamill discussed his tweets to President Donald Trump, the potential for a new Luke Skywalker, and his voice acting talent ahead of receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When he’s not appearing in a box-office hit, Hamill is active on Twitter, responding to […]

  • https://pmcvariety.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/greta-gerwig-saoirsa-ronin-variety-cover.jpg

    Oscar Nominees: Last Time I Cried at the Movies

    Some of this year’s Academy Award nominees, including Jordan Peele (“Get Out”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), and director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”), talk about their most recent breakdown at the cineplex.

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad