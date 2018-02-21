Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, and More Name Filmmakers That Inspire Them

Oscar-nominated artists — including Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, Kumail Nanjiani, and Allison Janney — revealed filmmakers that inspire them as part of Variety’s Screening Series presented by Filmstruck.

Robbie says she admired Goldie Hawn growing up. “I love her physical comedy,” Robbie says. “She’s so charismatic on screen.”

Alfred Hitchcock was one of del Toro’s biggest influences, while Nanjiani says del Toro is one of his favorite directors.

“The Big Sick” co-writer Emily V. Gordon chose Spike Lee. “I like anything that causes me to shift my perspective on the world,” she says.