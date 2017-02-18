Justin Timberlake on His ‘Trolls’ Hit, Why He Has the ‘Responsibility’ to Show His Son ‘The Graduate’

For Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” came at just the right time.

“I was at a place where I didn’t really know what I wanted to do next,” he said during a Q&A Thursday night alongside Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster (aka Shellback) at the Variety Screening Series presented by AARP.

The musician and actor talked about working on both the soundtrack and as a voice actor on the film “Trolls.” He joked that he will eventually have to have a conversation with his two-year-old song about the movie’s use of the Simon & Garfunkel track “The Sound of Silence.”

“At some point I have a very specific responsibility to show him ‘The Graduate,'” Timberlake said. “Because he’s going to hear ‘The Sound of Silence’ and he’s going to be like ‘That’s from my daddy’s movie.'”

As for the Oscar-nominated track “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Martin talked about the process of knowing when a song is ready to release.

“That’s one of the hardest calls,” he said, revealing that he had hesitations days before the catchy, disco-inspired tune was dropped. But then, he says he was comforted: “What do you mean? It’s a feel-good song with Justin Timberlake? What can go wrong?”

  1. Mark says:
    February 19, 2017 at 11:31 am

    It’s not “justin timberline’s ‘trolls.'” It’s Mike Mitchell’s “Trolls.”

    Reply
