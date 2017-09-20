Jim Carrey Opens Up About Struggling to Find Himself Again After Portraying Andy Kaufman

Jim Carrey, director Chris Smith, and producer Danny Gabai stopped by the Variety Studio Presented by AT&T to talk about their new film, “Jim & Andy.”

The movie follows Carrey’s transformation into Andy Kaufman — as well as his lounge singer alter ego Tony Clifton — for the 1999 film “Man on the Moon,” in which Carrey “became” Kaufman for four months.

“I found myself subjugating Jim Carrey for Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton, and then at the end of it, looking for Jim Carrey again and having trouble finding him,” Carrey said. “And at a certain point, I realized, ‘Hey, wait a second. If it’s so easy to loose Jim Carrey, who the hell is Jim Carrey?'”

