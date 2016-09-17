James Gunn Wants ‘Guardians 2’ to Be ‘Greatest Spectacle Film of All Time,’ Doesn’t Care About Marvel vs. DC

Screenwriter James Gunn and director Greg McLean discussed their action-thriller “The Belko Experiment” at the Variety Studio presented by airbnb.

Gunn also talked about his upcoming superhero pic “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and his take on the Marvel-DC “feud.”

“I just don’t find any room in my headspace for thinking my movies are superior or inferior to someone else’s,” he said. “I really just think about how can I make, for instance right now, how can I make ‘Guardians Vol. 2’ the greatest spectacle film of all time? That’s all I care about so that’s what I concentrate on. I don’t really think about Marvel versus DC. And also any time a Marvel movie comes out that isn’t as good as I wished it was or anytime a DC movie comes out that isn’t as I wished it was, I’m disappointed because I love these characters. I grew up reading Marvel and DC comics. I want them all to be good.”

 

  1. Everton Carter (@therealeverton) says:
    March 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    “I grew up reading Marvel and DC comics. I want them all to be good.””

    that is how most people feel (regardless of reading comics or not.

    Reply Report comment
