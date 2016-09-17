James Gunn Wants ‘Guardians 2’ to Be ‘Greatest Spectacle Film of All Time,’ Doesn’t Care About Marvel vs. DC

Recently Added
-
‘Beauty and the Beast’: Emma Watson & Cast Bring the Classic Songs to Life
-
‘This Is Us’ Cast on How They Reacted to Jack’s Death
-
Jeff Bridges Brings Back ‘The Dude’ at John Goodman’s Walk of Fame Ceremony
-
‘This Is Us’ Cast Weighs in on Miguel’s Future: Can He Be Redeemed?
-
‘This Is Us’: How the Show Changed the Lives of the Cast
-
Behind the Scenes of Variety’s Cover Shoot With Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins
-
‘La La Land’ Director Damien Chazelle, Crew on the Musical’s ‘Timeless and Classic’ Look
-
Justin Timberlake on His ‘Trolls’ Hit, Why He Has the ‘Responsibility’ to Show His Son ‘The Graduate’
-
Octavia Spencer Said Yes to ‘Hidden Figures’ Role Before She Even Knew It Was a True Story
-
Justin Timberlake Working on New Music With Max Martin, Shellback
-
Sony Classics Heads Explain What Drew Them to Sundance Film ‘Call Me by Your Name’
-
‘Landline’ Director on Reuniting With ‘Obvious Child’ Star Jenny Slate, the Poetry of Gritty ’90s New York
“I grew up reading Marvel and DC comics. I want them all to be good.””
that is how most people feel (regardless of reading comics or not.