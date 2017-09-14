James Franco Reveals ‘Room’ Star Tommy Wiseau’s One Criticism of ‘Disaster Artist’

James Franco recalled Tommy Wiseau’s reaction to watching “The Disaster Artist,” a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his film “The Room.” According to Franco, Wiseau approved of 99.9% of the film after its South by Southwest debut. He then backpedaled on his one criticism of the movie.

“It was just easier,” he told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival about staying in character as Wiseau. “How many times am I going to be doing a movie about the making of a movie where I’m playing the guy that also directed it and acted in it, and then I got all the prosthetics on.”

Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, and Paul Scheer also stopped by the Variety Studio Presented by AT&T.

 

Up Next All Videos

Post A Comment 5

Recently Added

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Carol says:
    September 15, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    What’s wrong with this article? Did someone tear it apart?

    Reply
  2. Evan says:
    September 15, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Was this article written by a robot? Just awful Variety.

    Reply
  3. Ryan says:
    September 15, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    I’m with the other two commenters on this one. This is a short uninformative piece of text, posing as an article. I mean… I guess we’re supposed to watch the video? But even then, other reputable sources usually explain what’s in the video for people who aren’t in a position to watch it.

    Reply
  4. Erin Shann says:
    September 15, 2017 at 8:02 am

    This article is not clear AT all, as to what you are talking about. Is a chunk of text missing?

    Reply
ad