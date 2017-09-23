Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland Discuss Reuniting After 27 Years for ‘The Leisure Seeker’

Director Paolo Virzi joined stars Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland at the Variety Studio Presented by AT&T at the Toronto Film Festival to talk about their new movie, “The Leisure Seeker.”

The Italian-American film marks the first time Mirren and Sutherland have acted in a movie together since 1990’s “Bethune: The Making of a Hero.” When asked how the other has changed over the past 27 years, Mirren in particular took the opportunity to crack some jokes.

“I thought she was a genius then, and now I know it,” Sutherland said. “You haven’t changed at all,” Mirren responded. “You look exactly the same, and you have the same spark. You’re totally, absolutely, exactly the same. Just as annoying as you ever were.”

