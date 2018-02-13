'Shape of Water's' Guillermo del Toro Breaks Down the Punishment of a Villain

Director Guillermo del Toro sat down with star Richard Jenkins at the Variety Screening Series presented by Filmstruck to discuss themes of “humanity” in his Oscar nominated film, “Shape of Water.”

The movie addresses inclusion and acceptance, as a mute woman — played by Sally Hawkins — falls in love with a creature, whose fate and survival is controlled by a marine biologist and hostile government agent.

“I love symmetry,” he says. “I think it’s very important to see the powerful literally come apart and the silent gain a voice and say, ‘F— you.'”

He adds, “The punishment of a villain is not to give him a gruesome death. The punishment of a villain is giving him or her the recognition that they have lived their lives wrong.”