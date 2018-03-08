Guillermo del Toro Reveals the Advice He Received From Alejandro G. Inarritu for Oscars Night

Guillermo del Toro is the third Mexican filmmaker to win the best director Oscar, and he so happens to be close friends with the two helmers that share that honor, Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro G. Inarritu.

During his morning-after cover shoot with Variety, del Toro revealed the advice Inarritu gave him ahead of the big night.

“Alejandro said, be there. Speak from the heart. Be present,” he shared. “And then after, we mused about the 10 years that the circle took to be closed. Because we were there with ‘Pan’s Labyrinth,’ ‘Children of Men,’ and ‘Babel’ 11 years ago.”