‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ Director on How They Handled Madonna Drama in Netflix Documentary

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” director Chris Moukarbel was given exclusive access to Lady Gaga for the Netflix documentary, and stopped by the Variety Studio Presented by AT&T at the Toronto Film Festival to talk about the movie.

After the film debuted at the fest, it made headlines for a scene where Gaga addressed the “feud” between herself and fellow megastar Madonna.

“It feels a little bit salacious or whatever, but it’s all really honest,” said Moukarbel. “She talks about how much she admires Madonna and always had. She just kind of pops one off about how things could have gone a little bit differently between the two of them, and I love that scene because you really understand her values.”

Up Next All Videos

Post A Comment 1

Recently Added

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvpweJr8joE says:
    September 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I love it when people gеt togetɦeг and share ideas.
    Greɑt blog, stick witɦ it!

    Reply
ad