Gabourey Sidibe Wants to Play Batman

“Empire’s” Gabourey Sidibe revealed at Variety’s Cannes Lion studio which superhero she’d like to play. After throwing out options like Superman and Amanda Waller, she settled on the Caped Crusader himself — Batman.

“Batman doesn’t have any superpowers. He’s not an alien, he’s a straight up human who happens to be rich,” she explained. “He’s like Super Privileged Man. He’s like White Privilege Man. But he’s got all these tools, and a super dark sense of being. He’s such a creep, and I feel I’m Batman because I’m a creep.”

Up Next All Videos

Post A Comment 1

Recently Added

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Celebrity Gist says:
    June 29, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Oh no!

    Reply
ad