Fender Master Builder Brings Dream Guitars to Life

SPONSORED
Recently Added
-
James Franco Reveals ‘Room’ Star Tommy Wiseau’s One Criticism of ‘Disaster Artist’
-
‘Chappaquiddick’ Star Jason Clarke Had a Boat Day With Ted Kennedy Years Ago
-
Sally Hawkins on Starring in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’: ‘I Can Retire Now’
-
Tales of Powerful Women Inspire Zoe-Lister Jones
-
Sony Pictures Classics’ Tom Bernard Calls Early On-Demand Distribution ‘The Death of Theatrical Exhibition’
-
Angelina Jolie on Working With Son Maddox on ‘First They Killed My Father’: ‘It Was Everything’
-
Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Tearing Her Diaphragm on ‘Mother!’ Set: ‘I Lost Control of Myself’
-
Emma Stone and Steve Carell on Whether Bobby Riggs Compares to Trump
-
Stephen Colbert Offers Trump Advice, Talks Cleaning George Clooney’s Toilet
-
How Benedict Cumberbatch Got Past the ‘Manufactured Image’ of Thomas Edison for ‘The Current War’
-
Nicolas Cage Says ‘Mom and Dad’ Is His Favorite Film He’s Made in 10 Years
-
Jake Gyllenhaal Reflects on ‘Huge Responsibility’ of Portraying Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor
John Cruz is definitely the “real deal” when it comes to guitar building.
Techs like me admire guys like him.
Really affirming, I love that for the first time I hear someone talking about spirituality, crying, emotions, the way I have never heard anyone else talk about- with regard to music/guitar. Coming from a Luthier as well makes it pretty remarkable. I had an amazing instrument like that, a customized guitar, that the last guitar I ever would have needed…but was unfortunately stolen. I understood what he is talking about intimately.
Main stream media people, Soros and Zuckerberg are for Muslims. They that are will be for Kim Jong Un and ISIS needing to be deported. Zuckerberg, Soros and main stream media people need to be deported with the people they support striping them of their wealth. People need to repent.
Main str4eem media people, Soros and Zuckerberg are for Muslims. They that are will be for Kim Jong Un and ISIS needing to be deported. . Sorry abort the first post. I jus jumped a li9ttle too quick.. Zuckerberg, Soros and main stream media people need to be deported with the people they support striping them of their wealth. People need to repent.
I Love the custom Shop. I would rather see a CNC made laser accurate perfectly intonated guitar from Fender or any other guitar maker. Do you know how many times overseas made guitars have great finish and beautiful care in the wood shaping but the bridge is in the wrong place or the guitars not setup right or have defective hardware? It’s a “Lets do good work in the Custom Shop and make something great” attitude. How nice ! Shut up and play yer guitar is fine but if it won’t stay in tune it’s a wall clock in training.
With CNC, the bodies and necks machines cut the ‘perfect’ bodies in seconds, not hours. There are craftsmen in the USA building them by hand for a fraction of the price.
Too bad even their Masterbuilt guitars are now made by assembling CNC-cut bodies and necks.
No hand carving of either. While these guys are skilled, make no mistake… the custom shop is under the gun to crank out product, on the clock, and ensure max profits.
“Gold magnets on the pickups”
Good luck getting sound out of that!