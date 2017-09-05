SPONSORED

Fender Master Builder Brings Dream Guitars to Life

When it comes to customizing guitars, John Cruz has heard it all.

In 30 years at the Fender Custom Shop, the senior master builder has built glossy collector models with luxurious custom finishes, turned hundreds of new guitars into well-worn replicas of famous instruments. But it’s the one-off custom models that challenge him.

“There’s a lot of things that people have done here that it’s like, wow, I can’t believe somebody would ask for something like that, but the customer gets what they want most of the time.”

He’s built extra-light guitars for players facing long sets with back trouble. Gold frets? Gold magnets on the pickups? That’s easy. He’s even infused guitar cases with the smell of whiskey and cigarette smoke to give add a been-to-a-thousand-gigs vibe.

“We’ll stretch the boundaries to fulfill their dream guitar,” he says.

Cruz’s passion for guitars extends to playing as well as building. He had no formal training, but was inspired by the guitar gods of his youth. His connection to the guitar, he says, is spiritual.

“There was a time where I actually stopped playing guitar for a couple years. My wife saw me going in kind of a downward spiral and said, ‘You look depressed. You need to start playing again,’” he says with a laugh. “I love to just pick it up when I can and create music.”

Sometimes Cruz and the other master builders at the Custom Shop compete to see who can come up with the most beautiful for a “Masterbuilt” model. At other times, they’re enlisted to create “relic” replica guitars. Cruz’s resume includes a Stevie Ray Vaughan replica Stratocaster series and, most recently, a series re-creating one of his heroes’ guitars: the 1961 Fiesta Red Stratocaster played by Irish rock and blues guitarist Gary Moore.

Moore was also self-taught, and he was a role model for Cruz. “He pretty much changed my life,” says Cruz. The Gary Moore replica, he says, is “my ultimate tribute to Gary.”

“To share that with the world and fans like myself, I think it’s a big deal.” With the end of the production run in sight, he says “It’s an emotional time for me. But I know that there’s a lot of happy people out there that are enjoying these guitars.”

Up Next All Videos

Post A Comment 8

Recently Added

8 Comments

Leave a Reply

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Charles La Rocco says:
    September 15, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    John Cruz is definitely the “real deal” when it comes to guitar building.
    Techs like me admire guys like him.

    Reply
  2. Lloyd David Lieberman says:
    September 15, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Really affirming, I love that for the first time I hear someone talking about spirituality, crying, emotions, the way I have never heard anyone else talk about- with regard to music/guitar. Coming from a Luthier as well makes it pretty remarkable. I had an amazing instrument like that, a customized guitar, that the last guitar I ever would have needed…but was unfortunately stolen. I understood what he is talking about intimately.

    Reply
  3. artiewhitefox says:
    September 10, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Main stream media people, Soros and Zuckerberg are for Muslims. They that are will be for Kim Jong Un and ISIS needing to be deported. Zuckerberg, Soros and main stream media people need to be deported with the people they support striping them of their wealth. People need to repent.

    Reply
  4. artiewhitefox says:
    September 10, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Main str4eem media people, Soros and Zuckerberg are for Muslims. They that are will be for Kim Jong Un and ISIS needing to be deported. . Sorry abort the first post. I jus jumped a li9ttle too quick.. Zuckerberg, Soros and main stream media people need to be deported with the people they support striping them of their wealth. People need to repent.

    Reply
  5. James Walsh (@WalshJames78) says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:53 am

    I Love the custom Shop. I would rather see a CNC made laser accurate perfectly intonated guitar from Fender or any other guitar maker. Do you know how many times overseas made guitars have great finish and beautiful care in the wood shaping but the bridge is in the wrong place or the guitars not setup right or have defective hardware? It’s a “Lets do good work in the Custom Shop and make something great” attitude. How nice ! Shut up and play yer guitar is fine but if it won’t stay in tune it’s a wall clock in training.

    Reply
  6. kibashimusic says:
    September 6, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Too bad even their Masterbuilt guitars are now made by assembling CNC-cut bodies and necks.
    No hand carving of either. While these guys are skilled, make no mistake… the custom shop is under the gun to crank out product, on the clock, and ensure max profits.

    Reply
  7. jona says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:51 am

    “Gold magnets on the pickups”

    Good luck getting sound out of that!

    Reply
ad