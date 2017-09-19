Alexander Payne Discusses His First Foray Into Fantasy With ‘Downsizing’

Director Alexander Payne discussed his new film “Downsizing,” in which he used fantasy for the first tine as an entry point to a story.

Stars Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau revealed at the Variety Studio Presented by AT&T at the Toronto Film Festival how they prepared to play characters that were five inches tall. Newcomer Chau also talked about the pressure of starring in an Alexander Payne movie.

“Not just wanting to do a good job for him, but also the story is so good, I don’t want to be the weak link in there, and the cast is so good,” she said. “And also just for cinema, because people are going to be studying Alexander Payne movies for a very long time.”

  3. MovieBabble says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I’ve heard mixed things about Downsizing, but I still remain cautiously optimistic because of all the talent involved. We’ll see what happens when it comes out in a few months.

    Reply
