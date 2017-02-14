David Muir, Lester Holt and Scott Pelley on Why the Evening News Matters More Than Ever

David Muir, Lester Holt, and Scott Pelley, who cover this week’s issue of Variety, explain why the evening news matters more than ever.

“I think more than ever — we’ve all talked about this — people are looking for a place to cut through the noise, particularly in this moment, and at 6:30 hopefully they’re finding that,” Muir said.

Muir also discussed why the stakes are even higher for the three of them.

  2. Margaret Craddock Waynick says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Thank you for this article and to the journalist for participating. I can not think of a time anyone else has brought different News Anchors of such trusted status together. The experienced and honest news stories are more important than ever. As stated in this interview, there are a lot of irresponsible and false news organizations. We need all of you of our trusted outlets to share the message. With the facts being constituent on all these, perhaps people will not fall for the uninvestigated news. Great Job to the anchor/writer and Variety.

