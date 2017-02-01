‘Cries From Syria’ Director Hopes Documentary Results in More ‘Compassion,’ ‘Understanding’

Documentary “Cries From Syria” debuted at Sundance last month, offering a devastating view of the civil war that has gripped the country for the past few years. Documentary subject Kholoud Helmi and director Evgeny Afineevsky stopped by the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher’s at the Sundance Film Festival to talk about the film.

Afineevsky hopes for “more compassion, more understanding, and no fear.” “People don’t know exactly what’s happening in Syria,” he added. “So my hope [is] that will understand, will be more open, will be more receptive, and be more respective towards neighbor, to Syrian people.”

  1. Jane Johnson says:
    March 23, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    The documentary was most informative and taught me more about what was and still is going on in Syria. I only wished the documentary included the reason why there is a “foreign war” in Syria. I feel it is important for the documentary to include Assad’s allies and enemies and the reason why the genocide exists in Syria. The world should know the war is all about oil. U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran are all at fault. Once people know the root cause of the war, perhaps we can rid proxy wars and become less dependent on oil.

