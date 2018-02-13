You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bryan Fogel Says 'Icarus' Will Help People Understand 'Our Current Political Situation'

Bryan Fogel was joined by producer Dan Cogan at the Variety Screening Series presented by Filmstruck to discuss their documentary, “Icarus.”

The two began making “Icarus” with plans to expose fraud within the doping system, and ended up unintentionally uncovering corruption in the highest levels of Russia.

Fogel enlisted in Russian doctor Grigory Rodchenkov help him embark on a guinea-pig cycling study to prove loopholes in anti-doping athletic tests for his documentary. After fostering a year and a half-long relationship, Fogel discovered Rodchenkov was the mastermind behind Russia’s state-sanctioned Olympic doping program.

“I’m hoping that people see this film as an understanding to our current political situation,” Fogel said. “If Russia was willing to do this to win gold medals, lie and cheat and conspire and corrupt and bribe and all those things that transpired had been proved, what else are they willing to do to win at all costs?”

 

