Angela Bassett'Black Panther' film premiere, Arrivals,
Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya Talk Importance of 'Black Panther' at World Premiere

Even before “Black Panther” hit wide release, its cast knew the film was a game-changer.

They explained why at its world premiere in Hollywood, along with other denizens of the MCU, who expressed their joy at seeing the Black Panther on the big screen.

Daniel Kaluuya, who plays W’Kabi in the film, called the project one of the “most special work experiences” he has ever had. “This is how it’s supposed to be,” he said. “This is the actual world, this reflects the world and we just have to tell honest stories that reflect the world, from all perspectives, not just one.”

Angela Bassett also mentioned the significance of having a superhero film with a predominantly black cast. She described the film as an example of “beautiful, talented black people in one place, this black nation, coming together — technologically advanced, uncolonized with so much swag and brilliance.”

“Great Debaters” actor Denzel Whitaker, who plays James, said that Wakanda represents a special place. “Even if it is fictional, it’s rooted in a place of pride,” Whitaker said. “It’s rooted in a place of culture. It’s rooted in a place of history.”

Other actors in the film like Sterling K. Brown and Lupita Nyong’o also posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Hollywood elites who are not in the film came out to support the premiere, including Don Cheadle, Anthony Anderson, Donald Glover, Usher, Janelle Monae, Patton Oswalt, and “Thor: Ragnarok’s” Tessa Thompson.

