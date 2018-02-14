You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman on 'Suffocating' Superhero Suit and Seeing #BlackPantherSoLit

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and star Chadwick Boseman graced Variety‘s cover this week to talk about their new superhero movie, which is breaking new ground in the genre.

In this behind-the-scenes video, Coogler and Boseman talk about why now is the time for “Black Panther,” Boseman’s “suffocating” first experience in that tight superhero suit, and seeing the fan reaction on social media.

“For me, specifically, to see the hashtag #BlackPantherSoLit and to see folks so excited was incredibly motivating, because when you go on a film this long, you can run out of gas,” said Coogler. “I mean, you live with it and you say, ‘Man, do people even want to see this? Are people even interested?’ But to be reminded, to check in with the folks, you know, to see how excited they are is nerve-racking, it’s scary. I don’t want to let them down. But also, it’s incredibly motivating.”

