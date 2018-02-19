You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Black Panther': Everything You Need to Know About Shuri

“Black Panther” breakout Letitia Wright plays Shuri, the genius little sister of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. But who is Shuri?

The character was introduced in the 2005 comic “Black Panther Vol. 4 #2,” and she goes on to become Queen of Wakanda and take on the mantle of the Black Panther herself. She’s also Disney’s newest princess, which Wright said is “a wonderful thing.”

“I liked her because she was different,” Wright said. “She wasn’t a stereotypical character, she’s a well-rounded human being…a fun character, smart, super-intelligent, super amazing.”

Before “Black Panther,” Wright starred in the “Black Mirror” season 4 episode “Black Museum,” as well as the series “Humans,” on which she played Renie, a synthie.

Boseman was present for Wright’s audition, of which he said, “What she has — you can’t teach that.”

In an earlier interview with Variety Wright revealed that she actually met the creator of Shuri, Reginald Hudlin, shortly after the world premiere of “Black Panther.”

“He said it was perfect,” Wright explained. “And I said, ‘I hope I can continue to grow more with Shuri, if that’s where the future takes us with Marvel.’ Shuri’s young now, but when she grows into an adult, she’s kind of savage. She’s one of the coolest leaders in the comic books.”

Read our full interview with Letitia Wright.

