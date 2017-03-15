‘Beauty and the Beast’: Emma Watson & Cast Bring the Classic Songs to Life

For anyone who’s a fan of Disney, songs like “Belle” and “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast” are nothing new. But for the upcoming live-action reboot, director Bill Condon was tasked with putting a whole new spin on the classics.

Stars Emma Watson, Luke Evans, and Josh Gad discussed what it was like to bring the musical numbers to live-action.

“It’s a full-blown musical. It’s not like I have to just perform one short song or something,” Watson said of the reboot. “No, these are full musical numbers.”

“I don’t think it’s going to sink in completely until I actually see myself on the big screen singing those songs with sidekick,” added Evans. “It’s magical. It’s very exciting. I just hope people think I’ve got enough hair on my chest — probably not.”

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters on Mar. 17.

  1. Daryl says:
    March 30, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I believe what you composed made a bunch of sense.
    However, what about this? what if you added a little information?
    I am not suggesting your information isn’t solid,
    but what if you added something to possibly get folk’s attention? I mean ‘Beauty and the Beast’
    : Emma Watson & Cast Bring the Classic Songs to Life
    | Variety is kinda boring. You might glance at Yahoo’s front
    page and note how they create news headlines to grab people to open the links.
    You might add a video or a picture or two to grab people excited about what you’ve got to say.
    Just my opinion, it could bring your website a little bit
    more interesting.

    Reply Report comment
