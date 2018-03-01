Barbra Streisand 'Disappointed' by Lack Female Directors Nominated for Oscars

Barbra Streisand is no stranger to the discussion of Hollywood failing to recognize female directors, after she was snubbed for 1983’s “Yentl” and 1991’s “The Prince of Tides.” For this year’s Oscars, people are once again speaking out, as “Lady Bird’s” Greta Gerwig becomes only the fifth female director nominee, and the legendary singer and actress is joining the conversation.

“I was disappointed that certain women weren’t nominated for their movies, like Dee Rees for ‘Mudbound,’ Patty Jenkins for ‘Wonder Woman.’ And I was looking back, even before I wasn’t nominated, and there was ‘Awakenings’ and ‘Children of a Lesser God’ — movies that had best picture nominations — that’s the thing, so did ‘Prince of Tides.’ So to not have the director nominated with best picture is kind of absurd,” Streisand said in this week’s Variety cover story.

“I did a documentary called ‘Reel Women’ and in 1916 there were 12 women directors and in 2016, 100 years later, there were four directors that year amongst the top 100 films,” she added. “So, in a sense, they’ve gotten worse and we have to do something that changes that dynamic, you know.”

In addition to “Yentl” and “The Prince of Tides,” Streisand has directed “The Mirror Has Two Faces” and several TV music specials. She has won two Academy Awards, one for “Funny Girl” in 1969 for best actress and one for “A Star Is Born” in 1977 for best song.