You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video

Barbra Streisand on Oscars Female Director
Barbra Streisand on Oscars Female Director

Barbra Streisand 'Disappointed' by Lack Female Directors Nominated for Oscars

Barbra Streisand is no stranger to the discussion of Hollywood failing to recognize female directors, after she was snubbed for 1983’s “Yentl” and 1991’s “The Prince of Tides.” For this year’s Oscars, people are once again speaking out, as “Lady Bird’s” Greta Gerwig becomes only the fifth female director nominee, and the legendary singer and actress is joining the conversation.

“I was disappointed that certain women weren’t nominated for their movies, like Dee Rees for ‘Mudbound,’ Patty Jenkins for ‘Wonder Woman.’ And I was looking back, even before I wasn’t nominated, and there was ‘Awakenings’ and ‘Children of a Lesser God’ — movies that had best picture nominations — that’s the thing, so did ‘Prince of Tides.’ So to not have the director nominated with best picture is kind of absurd,” Streisand said in this week’s Variety cover story.

“I did a documentary called ‘Reel Women’ and in 1916 there were 12 women directors and in 2016, 100 years later, there were four directors that year amongst the top 100 films,” she added. “So, in a sense, they’ve gotten worse and we have to do something that changes that dynamic, you know.”

In addition to “Yentl” and “The Prince of Tides,” Streisand has directed “The Mirror Has Two Faces” and several TV music specials. She has won two Academy Awards, one for “Funny Girl” in 1969 for best actress and one for “A Star Is Born” in 1977 for best song.

Most Popular

  • Guillermo del Toro Oscars Win Variety

    Guillermo del Toro on Alejandro G. Inarritu’s Advice for Oscar Night

    Guillermo del Toro is the third Mexican filmmaker to win the best director Oscar, and he so happens to be close friends with the two helmers that share that honor, Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro G. Inarritu. During his morning-after cover shoot with Variety, del Toro revealed the advice Inarritu gave him ahead of the big night. “Alejandro […]

  • Mark Hamill - credit: Gavin Bond/AUGUST

    Mark Hamill on His Trump Tweets and Who Could Play Young Luke Skywalker

    In Variety’s new “Talk of Fame” video series, Mark Hamill discussed his tweets to President Donald Trump, the potential for a new Luke Skywalker, and his voice acting talent ahead of receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When he’s not appearing in a box-office hit, Hamill is active on Twitter, responding to […]

  • https://pmcvariety.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/greta-gerwig-saoirsa-ronin-variety-cover.jpg

    Oscar Nominees: Last Time I Cried at the Movies

    Some of this year’s Academy Award nominees, including Jordan Peele (“Get Out”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), and director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”), talk about their most recent breakdown at the cineplex.

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad