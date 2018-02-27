Barbra Streisand on Gun Control, #MeToo and the #TimesUp Movements

Barbra Streisand says she’s proud of the women who have added their voice to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, and likened their stand to Howard Beale’s famed “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!” from the 1976 film “Network.”

“[The quote] could also apply to the #MeToo movement,” she said. “And Time’s Up — because it’s like women are tired of being insulted, put down, condescended to, tired of the quid pro quo, and they’re doing something about it. And that’s what happens when you have women sticking together in a sisterhood. They become so powerful.”

She added that she believes the young men and women protesting after the Parkland, Fla. shootings are “the future.”