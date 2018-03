Before Barbra Streisand’s favorite Coton du Tolear dog Samantha died in 2017, she took cells from her mouth and stomach to have identical dogs cloned.

Two pups, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, are the result. The ladies are two-thirds of a trio including a distant cousin of Samantha’s, Miss Fanny — named after Streisand’s “Funny Girl” character.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand says.