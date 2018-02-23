You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Andrew Garfield Variety Facetime Interview
Andrew Garfield on Trump and Gun Control: 'We're in the Darkest of Dark'

During a shoot for this week’s Variety cover on “Angels in America,” Andrew Garfield discussed President Donald Trump, the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla., and gun control.

“It’s so evident that we’re in the darkest of dark,” Garfield said about the state of the nation, citing Facebook reportedly deleting posts, as ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and  Trump’s alleged affair as a few examples.

He also blasted politicians in “the pocket of the NRA.”

“The horrific response from a lot of people I guess in the pocket of the NRA or even just conservatives, generally, who are so, so protective over this idea of what the Second Amendment is that they are willing to sacrifice children at the altar of their freedom to buy a submachine gun. These are all the things that make this play, unfortunately, incredibly important right now,” he said.

