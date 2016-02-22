‘Good Morning, Mr. Mandela’ Movie in the Works
Maven Pictures and Jacqui Lewis are producing the film adaptation of Zelda la Grange's book “Good Morning, Mr. Mandela,” based on her friendship with the former South African president. La Grange, a…
As the first anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s death approaches on Friday, the Tribeca Film Institute is debuting a series of short films from five filmmakers who sought to tie the South African leader…
Nelson Mandela’s passing today at the age of 95 had a strong impact on Hollywood. While the South African politician and revolutionary leader has been depicted in films such as the upcoming TWC…
The death of South African leader Nelson Mandela Thursday sent news networks scrambling to cover the legacy of one of the 20th century’s most influential and revered political activists and…
Nelson Mandela, whose anti-apartheid leadership inspired millions around the world including songwriters, filmmakers and writers, died today at 95 in Johannesburg. He had been suffering from a lung…
It was a long time coming—22 years, to be exact—for biopic "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" to be released, but the film finally made its L.A. premiere Nov. 11 at the Arclight Cinerama Dome. The film…
The Weinstein Company and the Nelson Mandela Foundation have launched an education partnership in advance of the upcoming movie “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” stars…
Idris Elba’s “Mandela: A Long Walk to Freedom” has been selected for this year’s Royal Film Performance on Dec. 5 in London. The event, which also marks the European premiere, has been set for The…
Idris Elba gives a towering performance in this otherwise stolid CliffsNotes account of Nelson Mandela's life.
LOCARNO — Eye on Films, a global network of 40 distributors and 47 festivals, has just made its latest acquisition: the Wide House-sold Nelson Mandela-themed "Plot for Peace." Directed by Carlos…
With Nelson Mandela turning 95 and hospitalized in South Africa, The Weinstein Co. has released the first official U.S. trailer for “Long Walk to Freedom.” “He was public enemy No. 1,” the first…