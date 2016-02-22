Nelson Mandela’s passing today at the age of 95 had a strong impact on Hollywood. While the South African politician and revolutionary leader has been depicted in films such as the upcoming TWC…

As the first anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s death approaches on Friday, the Tribeca Film Institute is debuting a series of short films from five filmmakers who sought to tie the South African leader…

Maven Pictures and Jacqui Lewis are producing the film adaptation of Zelda la Grange's book “Good Morning, Mr. Mandela,” based on her friendship with the former South African president. La Grange, a…

It was a long time coming—22 years, to be exact—for biopic "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" to be released, but the film finally made its L.A. premiere Nov. 11 at the Arclight Cinerama Dome. The film…

Nelson Mandela, whose anti-apartheid leadership inspired millions around the world including songwriters, filmmakers and writers, died today at 95 in Johannesburg. He had been suffering from a lung…

The death of South African leader Nelson Mandela Thursday sent news networks scrambling to cover the legacy of one of the 20th century’s most influential and revered political activists and…