Login
Get the magazine and exclusive online content -
Subscribe Today!
Read Next:
Keshet Buys Majority Stake in Greenbird Media
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Variety.com
Menu
Film
TV
Music
Tech
Politics
Theater
Real Estate
Awards
Video
V500
339-3-february-13-2018
Vintage
'Call Me by Your Name' Screenwriter James Ivory Looks Back on His Early Career
Artisans
South Australia Launches a New 10% Tax Rebate
Artisans
'I, Tonya' Editor Blended Pop-Culture Infamy With Dark Humor
Artisans
'Blade Runner 2049' Set Decorator Searched World to Find Props for Film's Dystopian Future
TV
'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's' Vincent Rodriguez III Reflects on Road From Musical Theater to Musical Comedy on TV
Film
Visual Effects Oscar Nominees on Their Top Digital Secrets
Artisans
'Black Panther' Composer Infuses Score With Trove of African Sounds
Film
Oscar Sound Contenders Could Sweep Again This Year
TV
Sara Gilbert on Life After 'Roseanne,' Guiding the Reboot and the Upcoming 'Living Biblically'
Film
Sci-Fi and Period Tales Rule Oscar Production Design Race
Film
How Hair and Makeup Oscar Nominees Sculpted Their Films' Distinctive Looks
Film
Oscar Editing Nominees Reveal Their Cutting Edge
Film
'Darkest Hour,' 'Beauty and the Beast' and More Costumes Take Viewers on a Journey
Next
More From Our Brands
Footwear News
Maria Menounos Dons Nude Look & Your New Go-to Sandal for Spring at Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower
Deadline
Sound Glitch No Asteroid For ‘Ready Player One’ As SXSW Audiences Have A Rousing Blast At Steven Spielberg World Premiere
TVLine
The Royals Season 4 Premiere: Who Was Shot? And What Happens Next?
Indiewire
‘Ready Player One’ Review: Steven Spielberg Delivers Astonishing Sci-Fi Spectacle and Relentless Nostalgia Trip — SXSW 2018
Variety.com
Close Menu
Film
News
Reviews
Podcasts
Box Office
Events
Columns
TV
News
Reviews
Podcasts
Recaps
Events
Pilot Scorecard
Columns
Music
News
New Music
Album Reviews
Concert Reviews
Awards
News
In Contention
Artisans
Features
Columns
Video
Video
Trailers
Cover Shoots – Behind the Scenes
Actors on Actors
Power of Women
Events
Artisans
Toronto
Dirt
Real Estate News
Photos
Lifestyle
Digital
News
Features
Global
More
Obituaries
Politics
Photos
Scene
Voices
Live Media Summits
Vscore
Variety Insight
Variety Archives
V500
Premier Logo
Created with Sketch.
Access exclusive content
Subscribe Today!
Login
Follow Us
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
Facebook
Alerts & Newsletters
Please fill out this field with valid email address.
Sign Up
Advertise
About
Tips
Contact Us
PMC
© 2018 Penske Media Corporation
Close menu
ad