The Most Ridiculous Rom-Coms of All Time

Even if you could get past the fact that Emma Stone plays a character whose last name is Ng, it doesn’t get much better than that. As if a whitewashing controversy wasn’t bad enough, Cameron Crowe’s “Aloha,” which follows a disenchanted former pilot, a stoic unspeaking pilot, and another pilot who is afraid of weaponized satellites, was dubbed ridiculous by a Sony executive in a leaked email before it even came out. An odd jumble of storylines that never really come together the way you’d like and characters that don’t feel convincing, you’d be better off saying goodbye to this film than hello.