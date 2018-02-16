You will be redirected back to your article in
seconds
WGA Awards, ‘Annihilation’ Premiere and More Hollywood Red Carpets and Parties (Photos)
Skip Ad
Jordan Peele and Catherine Keener
“Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele and star Catherine Keener sit down for dinner at the
70th Annual Writers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Robert Carlock, and Rachel Dratch
“Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” colleagues Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Robert Carlock, and Rachel Dratch walk the red carpet together in true comic form at the
WGA Awards in New York.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Silverman
The awards were presented by “trophy maids,” two women dressed in costume from the dystopian thriller “A Handmaid’s Tale,” at the ceremony. Here Sarah Silverman takes the stage.
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Guillermo del Toro, Emily Gordon, and Kumail Nanjiani
“The Shape of Water” director Guillermo del Toro poses with Emily Gordon and husband Kumail Nanjiani of “The Big Sick” at the West Coast edition of Sunday’s Writers Guild Awards.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin, known for her writing and guest appearances on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” was the host for the Writers Guild Awards at the Edison in New York. Patton Oswalt emceed the Beverly Hills gala that was also held Sunday evening.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Writers of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’
Hulu’s dystopian “A Handmaid’s Tale” won the top drama series and new series awards from the Writers Guild of America to go along with its Emmy and Golden Globe awards.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Anna Chlumsky
“Veep” star Anna Chlumsky poses on the carpet ahead of the East Coast ceremony. The HBO series took home the comedy series award.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jon Favreau and Kevin Feige
Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, poses with VES lifetime achievement award recipient Jon Favreau at the
Visual Effects Society’s annual awards ceremony on Tuesday.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Mark Hamill
Awards presenters at the Beverly Hilton included fan favorite “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, who made a surprise appearance.
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Joe Letteri
Producer Jon Landau gave the Georges Méliès Award to Weta Digital visual effects maestro Joe Letteri at the 16th Annual VES Awards.
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter
Diane Warren
Diane Warren also took the stage as a presenter at the Visual Effects Society Awards.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt
Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Constance Zimmer
“UnReal” co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and stars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Constance Zimmer celebrate at Lifetime’s Anti-Valentine’s Bash on Tuesday. The event celebrated the
upcoming seasons of Lifetime’s “UnReal” and “Mary Kills People.”
Richard Shotwell/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rachelle Lefevre and Shiri Appleby
“Mary Kills People” star Rachelle Lefevre and “UnReal” actress Shiri Appleby ec at the West Hollywood soiree.
Richard Shotwell/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Janine Sherman Barrois, Justin Simien, and Karin Gist
“Claws” showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois and “Star” showrunner Karin Gist listen to a funny anecdote from “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien at the Tuesday night event.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Courtney A. Kemp
“Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp hits the carpet before joining the panel on Tuesday night.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Natalie Portman
Stars Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Natalie Portman gather on the carpet at the
world premiere of “Annihilation” on Tuesday.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Oscar Isaac
“Annihilation” star Oscar Isaac walks the carpet ahead of the screening at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Lee Schube, Penelope Brown, Tony Brown, Jeremy Zimmer, and Peter Schube
Lee Schube, HOLA executive director Tony Brown and daughter Penelope, join UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer and HOLA board member Peter Schube for a photo at the HOLA Festival of the Heart on Sunday.
Adam Pantozzi
Elizabeth Banks
HOLA held its first Festival of the Heart event on at Smashbox Studios with stars like Elizabeth Banks, Tony Revolori, and Luke Hemsworth in attendance.
Adam Pantozzi
Jeff Daniels, Ali Soufan and Craig Erwich
“The Looming Tower” stars Jeff Daniels and Ali Soufan join Hulu’s head of content, Craig Erwich, at the New York premiere at the Paris Theater.
Hulu
Annie Ilonzeh
“All Eyes on Me” actress Annie Ilonzeh arrives at Kenny “The Jet” Smith’s annual All-Star Bash at Paramount Pictures Friday night.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Cardi B
Cardi B was the special guest performancer at the GQ All-Star Basketball Party on Saturday night.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Christian Combs and Quincy Brown
Model Christian Combs and actor Quincy Brown inside the GQ Party.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Webber, Kenny Smith, Stephen A. Smith and Tracy Morgan
Kenny “The Jet” Smith’s annual All-Star Bash draws the host’s friends Chris Webber, Kenny Smith, Stephen A. Smith and Tracy Morgan Friday night.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Paul Pierce and Penny Hardaway
Paul Pierce and Penny Hardaway meet inside Kenny “The Jet” Smith’s annual All-Star Bash.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Storm Reid
“A Wrinkle in Time” star Storm Reid enjoys NBA All-Star weekend ar the GQ party.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. makes an appearance at the 2018 GOAT x James Harden NBA All-Star Weekend Party at Poppy in West Hollywood.
Steven Meiers
GOAT And James Harden Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend 2018 – Arrivals
Host James Harden celebrates NBA All-Star Weekend with a Saturday night bash in West Hollywood with GOAT.
Courtesy of GOAT
Alonzo Mourning
Alonzo Mourning hosted a party at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood on Saturday.
@jmartinvisuals
ad