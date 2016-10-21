‘The Walking Dead’ Character Deaths Ranked

We rank all the major deaths on “The Walking Dead” so far.
Spoiler alert: This includes deaths from the current Season 8.
32. Amy
Andrea’s sister was one of the earliest casualties on the show. Amy’s death established one of the ground rules in the series: you need to fight if you want to survive.
31. Axel
Poor Axel was a prisoner at the facility Rick and his followers cleared of walkers at the start of Season 3. He took a sniper bullet to the head from The Governor while cracking jokes with Carol in the yard.
30. Spencer
Spencer was gutted after cowardly asking Negan to kill Rick. Negan said Spencer had “no guts” before eviscerating him. His death was one of the most gruesome in the show’s history, but also one of the most expected — Spencer made enemies out of everyone.
29. Olivia
Poor Olivia was killed by one of Negan’s henchmen in retribution for Rosita trying to shoot him and then lying about where she obtained the bullet.
28. Reg Monroe
Reg, Deanna’s peace-loving husband, found himself on the wrong end of Michonne’s katana. After Pete Anderson accidentally slit his throat, Deanna gave Rick the go ahead to shoot Pete in the head.
27. Milton
The Governor forced Milton to kill Andrea to test his loyalty. But instead, Milton attacked The Governor, only to get stabbed in the stomach. The Governor let Milton live just so he could turn and attack Andrea in his zombie form.
26. Benjamin
Benjamin was shot by a Savior after a meeting gone wrong; Richard intentionally sabotaged the tribute drop in hopes of getting shot, but Benjamin took the bullet instead. He bled out on Carol’s dining table.
25. Richard
Richard wanted to be a matyr. He believed his death would lead to a war between the Saviors and the Kingdom. Morgan fulfilled Richard’s death wish, strangling him in part to avenge Benjamin’s death.
24. Jacqui and Edwin Jenner
Jacqui and Dr. Jenner chose to die in the CDC self-destruct sequence rather than live in world where they would have to fight for survival every day. Considering how gruesome many of the other deaths were, a painless death was a good way to “opt out.”
23. Ron Anderson
Rob was Pete’s son and a bad seed. He blamed Rick for his father’s death and tried to shoot him as they fled Alexandria. Michonne stabbed Ron in the chest, but he still managed to pull the trigger. Instead of taking out Rick, he took out Carl’s eye.
22. Jim
Jim got himself bit by a walker during a Season 1 attack on the camp. Instead of taking the same way out as Andrea, though, he refused Rick’s offer of a gun, choosing instead to languish and pass into presumed walker-hood.
21. Bob Stookey
Poor Bob. First, he gets bitten while foraging for supplies at a food bank. Later, he is captured by the Terminus cannibals and has his leg amputated for food. After they discover Bob is “tainted meat,” he is rescued, but eventually put out of misery by Tyreese.
20. Denise Cloyd
Denise fell victim to the “Bury Your Gays” trope. The smart, shy doctor took an arrow to the head on a routine supply run. Worse, when the new season begins, her girlfriend Tara is unaware of Denise’s demise.
19. Jessie Anderson
Jessie had a rough life. Just as she’s finally freed from an abusive husband and making moves on Rick, a horde of walkers overruns Alexandria and starts chowing down on her and her son Sam. Worse, Rick chops her hand off to save Carl, whom she won’t let go of. Ouch.
18. Andrea
“Dead”-heads turned on Andrea pretty quickly in the show’s run, and many of them cheered her death. While there were other, more gruesome ones, Andrea choosing to end her own life instead of becoming a walker was nevertheless a reminder of the hard choices facing the denizens of this new world.
17. Dale Horvath
Dale’s death in Season 2’s “Judge, Jury, Executioner” affected the group in more ways than one. Dale was the group’s moral compass, the one thing keeping them from letting the new world change them into something more savage, and when he died the group lost that.
16. Deanna Monroe
Alexandria’s devoted leader, Deanna Monroe suffered through the death of her husband and a son after the Rick Grimes crew rolled into town. But she went out a fighter — blasting walkers in a blaze of glory after encouraging Michonne to think about what she really wants before it’s too late.
15. T-Dog
A regular since the first season, T-Dog never became a fully developed character and his death in season 3’s “Killer Within” is overshadowed by an exit considerably higher up on this list. Still, his noble sacrifice to save Carol’s life ensured T-Dog would always have a place in some fans’ hearts, along with his quintessential delivery of “Oh, hell no!”
14. Beth Greene
“The Walking Dead” finds a sick joy in spending numerous episodes with the group searching for a lost member only to kill that person off the second they are reunited. Beth’s death may be as memorable as the other half-season-search-for-a-doomed-character (which is coming), but Daryl’s reaction and seeing him carry her out of the Atlanta hospital still struck a chord.
13. Otis
Although he was a minor character in Season 2, Otis received one of the show’s most memorable exits when Shane makes one of the show’s trademark uncomfortable moral bargains in the episode “Save the Last One.” With a zombie horde approaching, Shane shoots Otis and turns him into a sacrificial lamb to buy enough time for Shane to get away with medical supplies to save Carl’s life.
12. Noah
Poor Glenn Rhee has been a witness to many “Dead” deaths, but the most horrifying may have been the up-close evisceration of Noah — who had befriended Glenn’s sister-in-law Beth during her time at the hospital — when he was pulled apart by walkers from a revolving door in “Spend.” The trauma sent Glenn on a downward spiral as he blamed cowardly Alexandria citizen Nicholas for the death.
11. Tyreese Williams
Gentle giant Tyreese’s death in Season 5’s “What Happened and What’s Going On” was memorable because it was different. Rather than being ripped to pieces, Tyreese faded slowly in a child’s bedroom — facing his demons, including The Governor and Lizzie and Mika — as he did.
10. The Governor
The Governor hounds Rick and the survivors until the midway point of Season 4, where he formed an all-out assault on the survivors of the prison. “Too Far Gone” wasn’t only the end of the era of The Governor, but also of the survivor’s time at the prison.
9. Sophia Peletier
The specifics of Season 2’s storyline on Hershel’s farm — and the amount of time devoted to a search for Carol’s missing daughter, Sophia — remain a point of contention for many “Dead” fans. But it’s difficult to argue that the payoff — MIA Sophia had already turned into a zombie, and was roaming around in Hershel’s Farm with other captive walkers — wasn’t masterfully executed in the midseason finale, “Pretty Much Dead Already.”
8. Carl Grimes
Fans were shocked at the end of the Season 8 midseason finale when Carl (one of the few remaining original characters) revealed that he had been bitten by a walker. The midseason premiere picked up immediately after, with Carl sharing emotional goodbyes with much of the main cast. In the end, he tries to reassure his father, Rick, that there is still good in the world and their job is to find and protect it.
7. Shane Walsh
Rick and Shane’s transition from best friends to enemies began the second Rick found his way to the quarry in Season 1. Shane lost it near the end, and his death marked a turning point for Rick, as well as being the genesis for the infamous “Ricktatorship.”
6. Merle Dixon
Merle Dixon was a terrible, awful person, but this death scene sure hit home. By the time Merle surprisingly re-entered the show, Daryl was a much different person and watching the two struggle to find their common ground again was interesting. Despite those newfound differences, it was still heartbreaking to watch Daryl put down his own brother — who had been shot by The Governor.
5. Lizzie and Mika
“The Walking Dead” has never been shy about gruesome or tragic deaths, and the show had even offed kids before, but Season 4’s standout episode, “The Grove,” still haunts many of the show’s most hardened fans. When Carol and Tyreese are caring for orphaned pre-teen sisters Lizzie and Mika, they notice something isn’t quite right about Lizzie. After Lizzie kills Mika to prove a point about zombies, Carol forces herself to take Lizzie out into a field and shoot her in the back of the head.
4. Abraham and Glenn
Negan’s victim in the Season 7 premiere turned out to be victims, with both Abraham and Glenn meeting the business end of Lucille. Abraham met his fate like a soldier, straight-up with one last Abraham one-liner thrown in while Glenn’s death may have the most impact for the characters since Lori’s death in Season 3.
3. Sasha Williams
Whereas Abraham and Glenn’s deaths set the storyline for Season 7, it was Sasha’s death that had a more measurable effect — she saved the lives of the Alexandrians. She took a suicide pill, effectively “weaponizing” herself into a zombie so that she could attack Negan when he opened the coffin she was being held in.
2. Lori Grimes
This was arguably the single most shocking death over seven seasons. In the fourth episode of season 3, “Killer Within,” Rick’s wife (and Carl’s mother) dies after delivering a baby daughter — Judith — via an emergency C-section, and young Carl has to shoot Lori’s corpse in the head to prevent her from turning.
1. Hershel Greene
Hershel became Rick’s conscience as they moved to the prison, and he struggled with Lori’s death and Rick’s “kill-or-be-killed” mentality. The quick smile on his face as Rick negotiates with The Governor that they can turn back without violence was heartwarming. But hearing The Governor whisper “liar” made audiences’ stomachs drop for what they knew was coming next — a brutal decapitation.